5 things we learned from this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

Scott Brown’s last-gasp deflected strike gave Celtic a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock and took the Hoops eight points clear of Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The already-booked midfielder was given a second yellow card by referee Bobby Madden for his off-pitch celebrations after Killie defender Kirk Broadfoot had already been given his marching orders in the second half.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic on their way to eight in a row

When you wait for your first goal in two years and then grab a double in a week! 😁O/ #KILCELpic.twitter.com/8XkjcRygzA— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 17, 2019

The Hoops’ late winner at Rugby Park was testament to their spirit under Brendan Rodgers. It was Celtic’s eighth-successive domestic win of 2019 and they have yet to lose a goal. The eight-point lead they enjoy over Rangers, who could only draw 0-0 with St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday, will surely be enough to secure yet another title.

Consistency is possible with youngsters

David Turnbull, Tom Aldred and Curtis Main speak as Motherwell make it six league wins from six by defeating Hearts 👏 pic.twitter.com/duW7GdQIRq— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) February 17, 2019

Motherwell won a sixth-consecutive top-flight game for the second time in 82 years thanks to a last-gasp 2-1 win over Hearts. The goalscorers were again 19-year-old Jake Hastie and David Turnbull who, together with fellow academy player Allan Campbell, have netted nine of the team’s last 10 goals. Stephen Robinson is currently getting the best from his young players week in, week out.

Steven Gerrard’s January recruits not delivering what was expected

🎥 REACTION: Steven Gerrard spoke to @RangersTV after today's goalless draw against St Johnstone pic.twitter.com/06k47RZhq3— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 16, 2019

The Rangers faithful could barely contain their excitement when it was confirmed Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis had been brought in to boost the Ibrox title push. But so far neither has proved they can help bridge the gap on Celtic. Both men started against St Johnstone on Saturday, as did fellow new recruit Glen Kamara for the first time, but their years of experience did little to unnerve Tommy Wright’s rigid Saints side as they held on for a 0-0 draw. Defoe was starved of service but did little to involve himself in general play while Davis and Kamara look far from sharp.

Paul Heckingbottom favours evolution not revolution

💚| The new Head Coach did consider sweeping changes before the game after putting these Hibs Kids through their paces, but in the end decided on sticking with the same team as last week. pic.twitter.com/u56qtshBIN— Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) February 16, 2019

New Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom named an unchanged team for his first game in charge, although he tweaked the formation from a midfield diamond to provide more width. Heckingbottom stuck to four simple instructions to avoid flooding his team with information and the approach worked as Hibs beat Hamilton 2-0. The former Leeds boss vowed to gradually introduce more of his ideas in the weeks and months ahead.

Dundee are lifting their support

Assured defensive display ☑️Three points ☑️Saved child from wild celebrations ☑️@rmcgowan89 👏 👏 👏 #thedeepic.twitter.com/loeoEkWaKP— Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 16, 2019

Literally. Ryan McGowan lofted a child above his head and out of some wild celebrations as Dundee moved out of the bottom two for the first time this season with a 2-1 win at Livingston. It was a third game unbeaten for Jim McIntyre’s new-look side.