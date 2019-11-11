5 ties to watch in the FA Cup second round

The FA Cup second-round draw produced plenty of interesting ties, with non-league giant-killers out to cause more shocks.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five games to watch later this month:

Kingstonian v AFC Fylde

Our four goals yesterday brilliantly captured by @nonleaguesnappa! pic.twitter.com/vMHN7LLEjM— Kingstonian FC (@KingstonianFC) November 11, 2019

Kingstonian, of the Isthmian League Premier Division, hammered Macclesfield 4-0 to reach the second round and will fancy their chances at home to National League outfit AFC Fylde. Whatever the result, at least one non-league side will progress to the third round.

Blackpool v Maidstone

What a game & win that was and what an unbelievable atmosphere!!🙏🏼💛🖤 @maidstoneunitedpic.twitter.com/lYri5PSCfW— Luke Pennell (@LukePennell96) November 10, 2019

Maidstone’s reward for beating Torquay in round one is a trip to 1953 FA Cup winners Blackpool. The Seasiders are currently riding high in League One while the Stones ply their trade in the sixth-tier National League South.

Tranmere/Wycombe v Chichester

He's one of a kind our @ScottJones7 🏄— Chichester City FC (@ChiCityFC) November 11, 2019

Chichester, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, received a bye into the second round after Bury were removed from the competition. The eighth-tier club have landed a money-spinning trip to a League One club – either Tranmere or Wycombe.

Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby/Newport

Non-league minnows Maldon & Tiptree have reached the second round for the first time in their history and will welcome either Newport or Grimsby – both of League Two – to the Wallace Binder Ground.

Solihull v Rotherham

🏆 BREAKING | The Moors have been drawn at home to @OfficialRUFC in the second round of the @EmiratesFACup.— Solihull Moors FC (@SolihullMoors) November 11, 2019

Solihull are among the promotion contenders in the National League and, having been drawn at home to League One side Rotherham, they might fancy their chances of an upset at Damson Park.