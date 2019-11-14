8 of the shortest spells in football management

Leyton Orient have sacked head coach Carl Fletcher after just 29 days at the helm.

Fletcher signed a two-year contract to replace caretaker boss Ross Embleton, who has filled the vacancy since the death of Justin Edinburgh in June, on October 16.

However, the former Wales international won just one of his six matches in all competitions which culminated in a 2-1 FA Cup first-round defeat at home to eighth-tier side Maldon & Tiptree at the weekend.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other short spells in football management.

Leroy Rosenior, Torquay – 10 minutes

In one of the most famous managerial stories of recent times, Leroy Rosenior was appointed for a second spell at Torquay in May 2007, only for the club to be immediately sold and the new owners sack him 10 minutes after his unveiling press conference.

Brian Atkinson and Sean Gregan, Darlington – Five days

Coaches Atkinson and Gregan were put in charge until the end of this season when Martin Gray left the National League North club on October 1, 2017. However, by October 5 they were both gone as Atkinson was affiliated with Gray’s coaching academy and Gregan wanted more job security.

Richard Money, Solihull Moors – 26 days

Money took over from Liam McDonald after picking up just eight points from their opening 14 National League games but left the club on the eve of an FA Cup first-round tie and bottom of the table, citing he was unable to fully commit to Solihull Moors’ future.

Paul Scholes, Oldham – 31 days

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes left his role as Oldham manager after just 31 days over claims of broken promises. It was a lengthy process to get the ex-England international through the door and he signed a 18-month contract to kick-off his managerial career at his boyhood club before walking out the following month.

Steve Coppell, Manchester City – 33 days

The former England international took over from Alan Ball in October 1996, but struggled to cope with the pressure at Maine Road and walked out a little more than a month later. He took charge of just six games.

Darko Milanic, Leeds – 33 days

Leeds fans were heading to Google when Milanic was appointed as Dave Hockaday’s replacement at Elland Road in 2014 – but the Slovenian did not last long. After winning none of his six games in charge he was sacked by maverick owner Massimo Cellino.

Paul Gascoigne, Kettering Town – 39 days

Gascoigne’s only foray into management was at Conference North club Kettering in 2005 and perhaps unsurprisingly it did not last long. The former England midfielder’s battle with alcohol was blamed by the club, while Gascoigne complained of boardroom interference.

Sam Allardyce, England – 67 days

Allardyce became the shortest serving of England’s 14 permanent managers when he lasted just 67 days and one game in 2016. The former Sunderland manager was sacked by the Football Association for his part in an undercover sting by a national newspaper.