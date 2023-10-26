'A chance to write history' – Lionel Messi invited to play at Paris 2024 Olympics

Organisers of next year's Olympic Games have invited Lionel Messi to take part in Paris 2024 and 'write history' in the French capital.

Messi was a key part of the Argentina side which won Olympic gold at Beijing 2008, when he was afforded permission to take part by former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

For a long time, it was the Inter Miami forward's only major honour with Argentina – and even then it came with the Under-23 side.

But over the past couple of years, Messi has gone on to lead Argentina to Copa America, Finalissima and World Cup titles in a purple patch for the Albiceleste.

Now 36, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has continued representing Argentina and he would be eligible, as one of three older players, to turn out his nation at the Olympics next summer.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, was asked about the possibility of Messi taking part by Infobae and said: “It would be fantastic if he could be here.

"The Games are an ambition for many football stars, such as [Kylian] Mbappe. For Lionel Messi it would mean a chance to write history once again. He could be the only player in history to have two gold medals and a World Cup.

"I don't want to interfere in the decisions of the coach, but it would be a great opportunity for Messi. If he plays, Argentina would have a greater chance of winning the gold medal. It would be fantastic for football and the Olympic Games."

