Lionel Messi was 'very close' to Barcelona return before Miami move – Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Lionel Messi was 'very close' to a return to Camp Nou before his move to Inter Miami this summer.

Messi had spent his entire career at Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances for the Catalan club.

The Argentine attacker signed a two-year deal at PSG, with the option of a third season, but decided to move on after a couple of difficult years at the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona had hoped to bring him back for a second spell, but Messi chose Miami and admitted he did not know how his former club would be able to put a deal together and did not want to face a summer of uncertainty like the one he experienced when he left under a cloud in 2021.

"It was very close," Laporta told ESPN. "We had to manage our Financial Fair Play situation so we needed time. At the end, we reached an agreement with LaLiga that authorised us to add him to the squad.

"But Leo was coming from a situation in Paris where he was under a lot of pressure. His father told me that he needed a place where he won't be under pressure and at Barça that would not be the case because of the meaning of the return of our hero."

Messi has scored three goals in his first two appearances for Inter Miami and Laporta admitted it is strange to see him playing for the MLS outfit.

"It's a strange feeling," he said. "We identify Messi with Barcelona. That's the way I think most supporters see Messi, because most of his career has been at Barça.

"But we respect his decision and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid, 14 years old, and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami."