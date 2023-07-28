Lionel Messi was 'very close' to Barcelona return before Miami move – Joan Laporta
Barcelona's president says it is 'strange' to see the Argentine in an Inter Miami shirt but has wished him all the best at his new club
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Lionel Messi was 'very close' to a return to Camp Nou before his move to Inter Miami this summer.
Messi had spent his entire career at Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances for the Catalan club.
The Argentine attacker signed a two-year deal at PSG, with the option of a third season, but decided to move on after a couple of difficult years at the Parc des Princes.
Barcelona had hoped to bring him back for a second spell, but Messi chose Miami and admitted he did not know how his former club would be able to put a deal together and did not want to face a summer of uncertainty like the one he experienced when he left under a cloud in 2021.
"It was very close," Laporta told ESPN. "We had to manage our Financial Fair Play situation so we needed time. At the end, we reached an agreement with LaLiga that authorised us to add him to the squad.
"But Leo was coming from a situation in Paris where he was under a lot of pressure. His father told me that he needed a place where he won't be under pressure and at Barça that would not be the case because of the meaning of the return of our hero."
Messi has scored three goals in his first two appearances for Inter Miami and Laporta admitted it is strange to see him playing for the MLS outfit.
"It's a strange feeling," he said. "We identify Messi with Barcelona. That's the way I think most supporters see Messi, because most of his career has been at Barça.
"But we respect his decision and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid, 14 years old, and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White