A-League review: Berisha enters record books as Victory earn Melbourne bragging rights

Besart Berisha etched his name into the A-League record books as his second-half strike earned Melbourne Victory a 2-1 triumph in Saturday's derby against Melbourne City at AAMI Park.

Tim Cahill had put City ahead in the 16th minute with a fine header from Luke Brattan's corner, but Victory were soon level as Marco Rojas finished after good work from James Troisi.

Rojas then had a helping hand in Victory's winner 12 minutes from time, setting up Berisha to apply a calm finish for his 90th A-League goal putting him level with Archie Thompson in the competition's all-time leading scorers.

With the win, Victory not only take bragging rights in Melbourne but climb above City to second in the table.

Leaders Sydney fought back from a goal down to earn a comprehensive 4-1 win at Perth Glory.

Adam Taggart put Perth ahead when he opened the scoring in the 20th minute, but Alex Brosque equalised just a minute later.

Graham Arnold's men turned on the style after the break as Filip Holosko put the visitors ahead on the hour, before Bobo's goal and a Bernie Ibini-Isei penalty completed the comfortable victory.

Wellington Phoenix failed to leapfrog Western Sydney Wanderers in the table, despite fighting back to a claim a 2-2 draw at the Mt Smart Stadium.

Brendon Santalab handed Wanderers the lead halfway through the first half with an acrobatic volley, before Mitch Nichols made it 2-0 in the 56th minute.

But Wellington were back in the game when Guilherme Finkler kept his cool from the penalty spot six minutes later, and Wanderers were left to rue a missed spot-kick from Dimas when Fiji striker Roy Krishna equalised in the 68th minute.