A-League Review: Late own goal earns Phoenix shock win, Adelaide rescue dramatic point

Wellington Phoenix claimed only their second A-League win of the season on Wednesday, as they beat Melbourne Victory 2-1 thanks to a late Mark Milligan own goal.

Phoenix had not won any of their last seven league games and were given an early boost as Rhys Williams was sent off in the eighth minute – match official Matthew Conger using video assistant referee (VAR) technology to upgrade his initial decision of a booking when Andrija Kaludjerovic was taken down while through on goal.

Victory, at least initially, did not appear to suffer as a result, taking the lead just before the break through former Wellington player Kosta Barbarouses, as the tricky winger left his marker in a knot and then beat Lewis Italiano at the near post.

The hosts were denied an equaliser shortly after, as Roy Krishna was incorrectly flagged offside in the lead-up to Kaludjerovic finishing off a counterattack, much to Phoenix's anger.

But Krishna did level in the 64th minute, burying the ball from close range after Lawrence Thomas spilled Nathan Burns' 20-yard effort.

And the turnaround was completed late on when Milligan inadvertently put past his own goalkeeper, as Phoenix closed to within three points of Brisbane Roar.

In the other game on Wednesday, Adelaide United also left it late away to Western Sydney Wanderers, the visitors rescuing a 1-1 draw in the 86th minute when Apostolos Stamatelopoulos cancelled out Jack Clisby's opener.

Both sides remain in the play-off places after the draw.