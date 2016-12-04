A-League Review: Sydney go six points clear at top as Adelaide clinch first win

The unbeaten Sydney FC opened up a six-point lead at the top of the A-League with a 2-0 win at Newcastle Jets.

Following Melbourne City's 1-1 draw with Brisbane Roar on Saturday, Sydney had the chance to cement their grip on top spot, and it was one they did not waste.

The struggling Jets kept Sydney at bay in the first half, but the home crowd at Hunter Stadium again left disappointed as two goals in the space of 16 second-half minutes settled the contest.

Milos Ninkovic opened the scoring with his fifth league goal of the season, finding the bottom-right corner in the 63rd minute.

And substitute Bernie Ibini-Isei made sure of the points 11 minutes from time, taking Syndey to 23 points from just nine games this term.

FT | Comfortable in the end. We move 6 points clear at the top with our ninth match undefeated! December 4, 2016

Newcastle's misery was added to by Adelaide United's first win of the campaign, a result which sent them down to ninth position.

Defending champions Adelaide went into the game at the foot of the table, but it is Wellington Phoenix who now occupy that position after a 2-0 defeat at Coopers Stadium.

An overdue win to say the least. A fantastic team performance from our Reds! December 4, 2016

Roy Krishna, who scored on the follow-up after his penalty against Melbourne City last weekend was initially saved, spurned a gilt-edged chance to give Wellington the lead in the 21st minute.

Fijian striker Krishna was again denied from the spot this week, Eugene Galekovic saving low down to his right following Dylan McGowan's foul on Adam Parkhouse.

And Wellington were duly punished, a pair of excellent first-half strikes from outside the box from Henrique enough to secure victory for Adelaide.