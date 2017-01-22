A-League Review: Wanderers finally end home hoodoo

Western Sydney Wanderers finally won their first home game of the A-League season, defeating Newcastle Jets 2-0.

Tony Popovic's side had failed to win in seven matches in front of their own supporters, but ended that drought with a goal in each half from Lachlan Scott and Jaushua Sotirio.

Teenager Scott scored his first A-League goal one minute before half-time, collecting Kearyn Baccus' pass and turning sharply before dispatching a shot into the top corner.

Sotirio made sure of victory in the searing heat at Campbelltown Stadium, his 68th-minute strike deflecting in after Dimas had created the opportunity.

Having won just one of their last four games coming into the match, the Jets only registered one shot on target in a tame performance.

The win sees Wanderers leapfrog the Jets into the seventh place and means they are only outside of the play-off spots on goal difference.