A look at every Premiership club’s business as transfer window prepares to open

Scotland’s summer transfer window officially opens on Tuesday.

A number of pre-contract deals have already been announced, while some Ladbrokes Premiership clubs have yet to make any signings.

Here, Press Association Sport examines each top flight club’s business.

Aberdeen

Gary Mackay-Steven’s future is uncertain (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Dons have already brought in players from back to front but their biggest deal could be persuading winger Gary Mackay-Steven to extend his contract. Derek McInnes could also try to get back at least one of the players who were on loan last season, with Max Lowe the most likely target.

In: Ash Taylor (Northampton, free), Ryan Hedges (Barnsley, free), Curtis Main (Motherwell, free).

Out: Greg Halford, Greg Stewart, Dominic Ball, James Wilson, Max Lowe, Graeme Shinnie.

Celtic

David Turnbull is a Celtic target (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Hoops confirmed Neil Lennon as manager as soon as they could after the season ended, in a bid to prepare properly for next term. Lennon hopes to re-sign Mikael Lustig and will have Maryan Shved and Lewis Morgan available after loan spells but he is expected to be busy, and Celtic have already failed with a bid for Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull. Olivier Ntcham looks the most likely big-name departure following the earlier exit of Dedryck Boyata, with Marseille and Porto among those linked with the Frenchman.

In:

Out: Scott Allan, Jeremy Toljan, Emilio Izaguirre, Cristian Gamboa, Dedryck Boyata, Filip Benkovic, Oliver Burke, Timothy Weah, Dorus De Vries.

Hamilton

Brian Rice was installed as head coach on the final day of the January transfer window so this is the first real chance to reshape his squad. He has already made inroads and has room in his squad for more.

In: Markus Fjortoft (Southern United), Brian Easton (St Johnstone, free), Ciaran McKenna (Falkirk, free), Blair Alston (St Johnstone, free).

Out: Ziggy Gordon, Gary Woods, Alex Penny, Lennard Sowah, Matt Kilgallon, Jacob Marsden, Tom Taiwo, Delphin Tshiembe, David McMillan, Tony Andreu.

Hearts

Craig Halkett, right, is joining Hearts (Andrew Miligan/PA)

Loan star Steven Naismith is expected to sign once his Norwich exit is finalised while Hearts are still hoping to persuade Arnaud Djoum to extend his deal. Manager Craig Levein has already added Livingston captain Craig Halkett and only expects to make three or four signings.

In: Craig Halkett (Livingston, free)

Out: Conor Shaughnessy, Demetri Mitchell, Aaron Hughes, Conor Sammon, Malaury Martin.

Hibernian

Paul Heckingbottom has the chance to make his mark on the squad with a number of players leaving, and he has brought in three payers already. More will follow and Hibs also hope to bring back loan players Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga, but could face a battle for their signatures.

In: Scott Allan (Celtic, free), Adam Jackson (Barnsley, free), Joe Newell (Rotherham, free).

Out: Darnell Johnson, Gael Bigirimana, Jonathan Spector, Marc McNulty, Mark Milligan, Marvin Bartley, Miquel Nelom, Ross Laidlaw, Ryan Gauld, Stephane Omeonga, Thomas Agyepong, Adam Bogdan, Lewis Allan.

Kilmarnock

Alex Bruce, right, hopes to stay with Kilmarnock (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Steve Clarke’s departure for Scotland has meant a slow start to transfer activity at Rugby Park, with a successor still to be appointed. Kris Boyd and Alex Bruce are among those waiting to hear whether they might have a future at the club.

In:

Out: Jordan Jones, Daniel Bachmann, Youssouf Mulumbu, Aaron Tshibola, Mikael Ndjoli, Conor McAleny, Liam Millar.

Livingston

Livi have lost some key players, with Liam Kelly invoking a release clause to allow him to move on. But they have brought in some replacements already.

In: Marvin Bartley (Hibernian, free), Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South, end of loan), Nicky Devlin (Walsall, free).

Out: Craig Halkett, Declan Gallagher, Ryan Hardie, Liam Kelly.

Motherwell

Chris Cadden’s future is undecided (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell’s plans could hinge on Turnbull’s future, with Barnsley joining Celtic in putting in an early bid and a number of other clubs also expressing their interest. The Fir Park club want at least £3million for the midfielder, which could impact on Stephen Robinson’s targets, although he has already been busy. Winger Gboly Ariyibi is wanted back following a loan spell while a contract remains on the table for Chris Cadden.

In: Casper Sloth (Silkeborg, free), Declan Gallagher (Livingston, free), Liam Polworth (Inverness, free), Jake Carroll (Cambridge, free), Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors, free)

Out: Jake Hastie, Carl McHugh,, Alex Gorrin, Curtis Main, Shea Gordon, Conor Sammon, Tom Aldred, Ross McCormack, Gboly Ariyibi, Elliott Frear.

Rangers

Greg Stewart is set to join Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Greg Stewart is set to sign once his Birmingham exit is finalised while Ryan Kent is a key target following the end of his impressive loan spell from Liverpool. Steven Gerrard is expected to make only a few signings and he has players back from loan including Greg Docherty and Jordan Rossiter. But players such as Kyle Lafferty could exit and Alfredo Morelos may attract bids, which would give Gerrard and the Rangers board a dilemma.

In: Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock, free), Jake Hastie (Motherwell, compensation to be agreed).

Out: Ryan Kent, Lassana Coulibaly, Joe Worrall, Lee Wallace, Gareth McAuley, Lee Hodson, Myles Beerman.

Ross County

County have been busy re-signing players such as Sean Kelly and Michael Gardyne while adding to their Championship-winning squad. The loss of Scott Fox proved a blow after the goalkeeper rejected a contract but County have brought in Ross Laidlaw from Hibs in that position.

In: Joe Chalmers (Inverness, free), Ross Laidlaw (Hibernian, free), Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle, free).

Out: Scott Fox.

St Johnstone

Joe Shaughnessy is expected to leave St Johnstone (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Tommy Wright’s priority is a striker following the exit of Tony Watt while David McMillan is free to leave if he finds a new club. Wright also needs a left-back to challenge Scott Tanser following Brian Easton’s loss, plus a centre-back with Joe Shaughnessy expected to depart. Other clubs have been linked with moves for Jason Kerr and Zander Clark, who remain under contract.

In:

Out: Brian Easton, Tony Watt, Blair Alston, Aaron Comrie, Cammy Bell, Sean Goss, Niall Keown.

St Mirren

The Buddies face another transfer window of change after Oran Kearney transformed their squad with mostly loan players in January. Kearney hopes to retain defenders Gary McKenzie and Mateo Muzek but Lee Hodson has joined Gillingham after his loan spell from Rangers ended.

In:

Out: Anton Ferdinand, Simeon Jackson, Lee Hodson, Mihai Popescu, Brad Lyons, Kyle McAllister, Jordan Holmes, Anders Dreyer, Duckens Nazon, Laurentiu Corbu, Danny Rogers.