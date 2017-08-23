Trending

A magnificent international career - Lineker and Owen lead Rooney tributes

After Wayne Rooney confirmed his retirement from international football with immediate effect, Gary Lineker led the tributes.

Rooney had been given the chance to return to Gareth Southgate's squad for the first time since November 2016, but instead opted to walk away ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

The Everton forward, a former captain of his country, retires as England's all-time leading goalscorer after hitting 53 goals in his 119 appearances for the Three Lions.

Here, we round up the best of the reaction to Rooney's decision.

