A magnificent international career - Lineker and Owen lead Rooney tributes

Former England strikers Gary Lineker and Michael Owen led the tributes after Wayne Rooney confirmed his retirement from international football.

Rooney had been given the chance to return to Gareth Southgate's squad for the first time since November 2016, but instead opted to walk away ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

The Everton forward, a former captain of his country, retires as England's all-time leading goalscorer after hitting 53 goals in his 119 appearances for the Three Lions.

Here, we round up the best of the reaction to Rooney's decision.

53 goals. 119 games. Forever a legend.Thank you, . August 23, 2017

England's highest ever goalscorer calls it a day. Congratulations to on a magnificent international career. A player's player.August 23, 2017

Congratulations on an incredible career! August 23, 2017

Brilliant timing. Always great to go out on top. Well done an International career to be proud of.August 23, 2017

- an amazing player and goalscorer for . A three lions legend. August 23, 2017

Wayne Rooney has been a national treasure and now he's hung up the international boots EFC will benefit immensely!!! Class August 23, 2017

Well done on a record-breaking career, ! August 23, 2017

A fantastic player who always gave his all. helped me loads when I got into the squad. An legend. August 23, 2017