A steady display before limping off – Trent Alexander-Arnold’s England return
By PA Staff
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s England return ended in anguish as the Liverpool right-back limped off late on against Austria.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the 22-year-old fared in the 1-0 friendly win in Middlesbrough.
Defending
Having been omitted from March’s World Cup triple-header, there was talk that Alexander-Arnold would not make the cut for Euro 2020. But not only did boss Gareth Southgate select him in his 33-man provisional squad but included him as one of four right-backs in the final selection. Austria posed few problems for the marauding full-back in the first half and he did not do much wrong when the visitors livened up after the interval, other than being caught out from a late diagonal ball.
Attacking threat
Alexander-Arnold started on the front foot, sending in a dangerous early cross for Harry Kane and seeing an effort deflected just over in the opening minutes. A threat from corners and set-pieces, he got over whipped crosses whenever the opportunity presented itself but was less of an attacking outlet in the second period.
Overall
Alexander-Arnold put in an assured if unspectacular display at the Riverside Stadium, where he limped off shortly before the end after picking up a hamstring injury. He shook his head in disappointment and now his much-discussed Euro spot looks in jeopardy.
