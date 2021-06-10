Aaron Ramsey sits out Wales training but says he is fine for Euro 2020 opener

Aaron Ramsey says it was a deliberate decision for him to miss training just over 48 hours before Wales’ Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland.

Ramsey’s fitness record has been a huge source of concern for Wales, with the Juventus playmaker featuring in only 19 of the 44 games they have played since reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

The 30-year-old has been short of game-time heading into the Switzerland clash on Saturday, but insists Wales fans should not be alarmed by him sitting out the squad’s penultimate pre-game training session in Baku.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey (left) has built up his fitness ahead of Euro 2020 after missing games for club and country last season (Nick Potts/PA)

“It was planned that I stayed off my feet,” Ramsey said.

“It was a very light session for the boys. I’m all good and looking forward to Saturday.”

Ramsey’s club career in the last two seasons has also been affected by injury.

He has started only 24 league games for Juventus since joining from Arsenal in 2019, leading to him putting a greater emphasis on his own fitness.

“It’s been quite a challenging time over the last couple of seasons, but I’ve got my own team around me who are focused on me getting into the best possible shape,” Ramsey said.

“Football is a team sport and mostly about the team. But maybe some players need more attention, and I’ve taken it into my own hands.

“I’ve got the right people around me to come up with the best possible plan to get myself back into a place where I’m feeling good and confident again.

“The Welsh staff and medical team have been brilliant, open for discussions.

“It’s important to be on the same page. But I know a lot of the Welsh staff a long time, back from my Arsenal days, and they understand me.

“They know my body, what I need, and hopefully we can all play a part to get myself in the best place.”