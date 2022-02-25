Aaron Ramsey will be assessed ahead of Rangers’ clash with Motherwell

Aaron Ramsey will be assessed ahead of Rangers’ home cinch Premiership game against Motherwell on Sunday.

The midfielder, on loan from Juventus, has missed the last two games with a knock.

Defender Filip Helander returns to the squad after dropping out for the Europa League game against Borussia Dortmund in midweek as he has not been registered for Europe, while Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Motherwell hope to have Kevin Van Veen available after he played through a shoulder injury for the bulk of last Saturday’s draw with Aberdeen.

The striker had an injection in midweek and will be assessed after returning to training.

Nathan McGinley could return from a knock while Barry Maguire (quad) remains out.