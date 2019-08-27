Aaron Ramsey withdraws from Wales squad

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales’ forthcoming fixtures against Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The Football Association of Wales announced the news on Tuesday, though no reason was given.

Dylan Levitt steps up from the Under-21 squad to replace the Juventus midfielder.

Ramsey missed Juventus’ season opener with Parma after a summer of recovering from the hamstring injury which prematurely ended his Arsenal career.

He did play 15 minutes of a pre-season friendly against Triestina, however, but his first-team debut remains pending.

Eighteen-year-old Levitt is a Manchester United academy player who was called up to train with the senior squad at the end of last season, with a call-up to Wales’ training camp in Portugal following.