Aaron Tshibola returns to Kilmarnock for third spell after signing one-year deal

Aaron Tshibola feels like he is back home after signing for Kilmarnock for a third time.

The 25-year-old former Aston Villa midfielder has signed a one-year contract after spells in Belgium and Portugal followed two loan periods at Rugby Park.

Tshibola told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to be back at Kilmarnock, where I’ve experienced two enjoyable spells already. This place feels like home to me and I couldn’t be happier to finalise this move.

“I feel I’m a better player and person from my experiences abroad and I’m ready to continue my development and work hard for the team to have a great season.”

Manager Alex Dyer said: “We’re delighted to have Aaron back at the club and he’s a player the supporters already know well.

“He’s a talented midfielder who I believe can really help improve our squad and it’s great to have him back around the place. The squad has taken shape really nicely, and Aaron’s another piece of the puzzle.”