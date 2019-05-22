Manchester United told to pay £50m if they want to sign Premier League rivals' youngster

According to the Mirror, Palace are aware that Wan-Bissaka is United's top full-back target and are holding out for the best price.

Antonio Valencia is leaving Old Trafford and Matteo Darmian could well be moved on too this summer if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his way.

With Ashley Young turning 34 in July, Wan-Bissaka offers a long-term option at right-back.

The 21-year-old will travel to the U21 European Championship with England this summer after a fine season in which he won Crystal Palace's player-of-the-year award.

United are reportedly hoping to agree a fee before the tournament to prevent further inflation of Wan-Bissaka's value.

