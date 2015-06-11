Abate pens new Milan deal

Ignazio Abate has committed his future to Milan by penning a new four-year deal with the club.

The Italy defender has risen through the ranks at San Siro and his latest contract runs through to June 2019, by which time he will be 32.

Abate broke his way into the first team at Milan in the 2009-10 season, having had temporary spells with the likes of Napoli, Piacenza and Torino earlier in his career.

The full-back has subsequently become a mainstay in Milan's first team and only injuries prevented him from adding to his 23 Serie A appearances last term.

Abate was also part of a Milan side that won the Serie A title under the stewardship of Massimiliano Allegri in the 2010-11 season.