Abdennour hoping to remain at Valencia amid Marseille interest

Aymen Abdennour has reiterated his desire to remain at Valencia, claiming he would only leave the LaLiga giants for "another great club".

Tunisia defender Abdennour, who is set to play a key role for his country in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, has been linked with a move away from Valencia in recent weeks - with Marseille the latest club reportedly interested in the former Monaco man.

Abdennour impressed during his spell in France - with Toulouse and Monaco respectively - but he refused to confirm if a switch back to Ligue 1 was a possibility.

"I'm very professional and I always focus on the team where I play," Abdennour told Foot Mercato.

"I want to go very far with Valencia. If I have to go, I hope it will be for another great club.

"It is the president, owner and technical staff who decide. If clubs want me, it's always flattering.

"But so far there is nothing concrete. Marseille remains among the best clubs in France. It is a well known club in Europe.

"I know the fans, I know the city. But as I said, I feel good in Valencia. I love the club and the fans."

As well as spending time in France, Abdennour also enjoyed a stint at Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, and the 27-year-old acknowledged that he would be interested in testing himself in a different league, with both Chelsea and Everton having made enquiries in the past.

"I've never played in Italy and England. These are championships that interest me," he added.

"Everton or Chelsea, they are two very good clubs. I heard that there were contacts with Valencia. In the end, my team told me to stay, so I did. I train thoroughly and I am professional."