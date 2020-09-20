Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes expecting Scott McKenna exit

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes expects Scott McKenna has played his last game for the club.

McKenna was left out of the squad for Aberdeen’s 3-0 defeat by Motherwell after the Dons received a “significant offer” from an English club for the defender.

Nottingham Forest is believed to be McKenna’s destination after rekindling their interest in the Scotland centre-back.

McInnes said: “I’m pretty sure they’re close to a fee being agreed and Scott is on his way down south to try and get things concluded.

“I’m pretty sure that’s the way it is and I’d be surprised if it fell through.

“Scott was always going to move at some point. I’d prefer to speak more when it’s concluded but he’s a player with 16 caps and at the age of 23 he’s only going to improve.

“He’s not just a good payer, he’s a brilliant person and a great boy and I’ve enjoyed working with him. It’s always with a heavy heart when you lose good ones.

“But he’s one who is deserving of another opportunity to push on.

“Wherever he ends up he’ll have a good career, there’s no doubt about it, because he treats everything properly, whether it’s a passing drill or recovery after games, everything is 100 percent.

“There’s no doubt we’ll miss that player and person and we certainly could have done with him today.”

McInnes does not expect to get any of the transfer income to add to his squad having already made two signings, anticipating McKenna’s potential departure.

“We weren’t encouraging bids but we expected bids as soon as the Championship got up and running,” he added.

“The way Scott has been and his form, you’d need to be living on Mars to not see how well he’s been playing. His stats are right up there with anybody in our league.

“We were allowed to bring Tommie Hoban and Ross McCrorie in as part of that process to deal with McKenna leaving.”