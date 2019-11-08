Aberdeen defender Devlin wants to take his game to new levels

Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin aims to take his game to a new level after retaining his Scotland place.

The centre-back made his Scotland debut in the 4-0 defeat by Russia last month and had a more enjoyable experience in the 6-0 win over San Marino three days later.

He has done enough to keep his spot in the squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan despite the return to fitness of team-mate Scott McKenna, who joins him in the international squad.

And the former Hamilton captain is keen to join up with his Scotland colleagues on a high on Monday by securing victory over Ross County in the Ladbrokes Premiership in Dingwall.

Quoted on his club’s website, Devlin said: “It is brilliant to be involved with the international squad.

“I have always said that international call ups are recognition coming off the back of playing well for your club and playing consistently.

“We have got a really competitive squad at Aberdeen. I have not always played every week here. My main focus is to do that and if it leads to a call up for Scotland then that is brilliant.

“I am delighted to be named again in the squad and I am delighted to be alongside Scott who is back in.

“I feel like I get a huge amount out of just going away with the international team and training. You are playing with and against very good players. The Russia game was a real learning curve for me because of the calibre of player I was playing against.

“These experiences as a player I hope can shape me and I can really kick on from it.”