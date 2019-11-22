Aberdeen game comes too soon for St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon

Liam Gordon has returned to full training at St Johnstone following a knee injury.

However, the centre-back will not be available for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

Manager Tommy Wright is confident Gordon will be back for the game at Motherwell the following week.

Aberdeen will have an unchanged squad for the trip.

Derek McInnes’ side went into the international break on the back of a 3-1 win over Ross County and the Dons boss is likely to pick from the same 18 players when they journey to Perth.

Zak Vyner is still missing with a shoulder knock but should be back for next week’s visit from St Mirren, while Ethan Ross (thigh), Funso Ojo (hamstring) and Scott Wright (knee) remain out.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Kerr, Callachan, Davidson, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Hendry, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Booth, Parish.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Bryson, Cosgrove, Anderson, D Campbell, McLennan, Wilson, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.