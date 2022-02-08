Aberdeen hope to have Scott Brown available for visit of his former club Celtic
Aberdeen hope to have Scott Brown available for the visit of his former club Celtic after the midfielder sat out the defeat at Livingston.
Joe Lewis and Connor Barron are expected to remain out through illness.
Marley Watkins (foot) remains out along with Andrew Considine (knee) while Mikey Devlin is back doing some training around the first team following a serious ankle injury.
Celtic are expected to have an unchanged squad for the trip to Pittodrie.
Yosuke Ideguchi is back training but will not make the game.
Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti are all missing with hamstring injuries.
