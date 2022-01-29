Aberdeen’s clash with St Johnstone postponed due to Storm Malik
By PA Staff published
Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership match with St Johnstone at Pittodrie has been postponed due to Storm Malik.
Strong winds and rain have battered Scotland overnight and the game has been called off due to safety concerns around the stadium.
A statement on the Dons’ website read: “Today’s match against St Johnstone has been postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.
“We have been working closely with emergency services and the SPFL throughout the morning, closely monitoring the situation in the hope that conditions might improve to allow the game to be staged, but ultimately the safety of supporters, players and staff is our paramount concern and we would ask everyone to continue to adhere to the guidance being given by Police Scotland.”
No new date has been set for the game yet.
