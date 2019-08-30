Aberdeen’s Vyner keen to seize chance in absence of injured team-mates

Aberdeen defender Zak Vyner admits Ash Taylor and Scott McKenna’s pain can be his gain as he looks to cement a spot in Derek McInnes’ team.

The Dons were dealt a double blow on Thursday when it was announced centre-back Taylor had suffered a hamstring injury relapse at the same time as it was confirmed his defensive partner, McKenna, is set for several weeks out with a similar issue.

It was Vyner who replaced McKenna when he limped off against Kilmarnock last weekend, and now he hopes he will be given the nod over Mikey Devlin – who is also in line to make his comeback following a six-week injury lay-off – when Ross County visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

The on-loan Bristol City stopper said: “It is really disappointing for Ash and Scott but that is football.

“A lot of opportunities for other players come from guys being injured.

“I don’t want to wish an injury on anyone. I had a long chat with Ash and he is obviously very disappointed. But I have to try and take this opportunity with both hands and show everyone what I can do. That starts if I play on Saturday.”

Vyner, 22, has spent most of the last three years out on loan at the likes of Accrington Stanley, Plymouth and Rotherham, having failed to force his way into the line-up at Ashton Gate.

But having seen the likes of Max Lowe thrive for the Reds recently, he hopes his Aberdeen move can be a springboard to a more stable future.

He said: “I spoke to the manager before I came up here and he name-checked a few players who’d been up here on loan before and done well.

“Max Lowe was here last year and did well and there were a few others too.

“I want to be part of that and be as successful as I can be while developing my game.”

The Dons return to the Granite City having taken just one point on the road from their two recent trips to St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

But Vyner believes a result against County will kick-start Aberdeen’s season.

He said: “If you win a couple of games in football then the confidence builds. And then you feel that you can go into any game and beat anyone.

“That is what we need to do on Saturday, get a win and get the ball rolling, and then hopefully it is the start of a run of winning games.”