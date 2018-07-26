AC Milan 2018-19 Serie A fixtures in full
The Serie A fixture list for 2018-19 features Milan derbies on October 21 and March 17, while Milan's season opens against Genoa at home.
The first Milan derby of the 2018-19 season will take place on the weekend of October 21, by which time Gennaro Gattuso's Rossoneri will have steered themselves through a difficult start to their Serie A campaign.
After facing Genoa at home on the opening day, Milan take on last season's second and third placed sides respectively as they travel to Napoli then entertain Roma.
Their first clash with Inter at San Siro precedes a tough run of fixtures that includes a games against Juventus and Lazio in November and Gattuso will have to perform well if he is to remain as head coach for his first anniversary in the job at the end of that month.
Milan's reverse fixture against Inter comes in March 2019 ahead of a tricky run-in: the Rossoneri's last eight matches include Juventus away and Lazio at home.
Milan's fixtures in full:
Milan v Genoa: 19/08/2018
Napoli v Milan: 26/08/2018
Milan v Roma: 02/09/2018
Cagliari v Milan: 16/09/2018
Milan v Atalanta: 23/09/2018
Empoli v Milan: 26/09/2018
Sassuolo v Milan: 30/09/2018
Milan v Chievo: 07/10/2018
Inter v Milan: 21/10/2018
Milan v Sampdoria: 28/10/2018
Udinese v Milan: 04/11/2018
Milan v Juventus: 11/11/2018
Lazio v Milan: 25/11/2018
Milan v Parma: 02/12/2018
Milan v Torino: 09/12/2018
Bologna v Milan: 16/12/2018
Milan v Fiorentina: 22/12/2018
Frosinone v Milan: 26/12/2018
Milan v SPAL: 29/12/2018
Genoa v Milan: 20/01/2019
Milan v Napoli: 27/01/2019
Roma v Milan: 03/02/2019
Milan v Cagliari: 10/02/2019
Atalanta v Milan: 17/02/2019
Milan v Empoli: 24/02/2019
Milan v Sassuolo: 03/03/2019
Chievo v Milan: 10/03/2019
Milan v Inter: 17/03/2019
Sampdoria v Milan: 31/03/2019
Milan v Udinese: 03/04/2019
Juventus v Milan: 07/04/2019
Milan v Lazio: 14/04/2019
Parma v Milan: 20/04/2019
Torino v Milan: 28/04/2019
Milan v Bologna: 05/05/2019
Fiorentina v Milan: 12/05/2019
Milan v Frosinone: 19/05/2019
SPAL v Milan: 26/05/2019
