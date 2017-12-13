AC Milan 3 Verona 0: Bonaventura shines as Gattuso's side march on

Giacomo Bonaventura continued his fine form as AC Milan eased into the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Serie A strugglers Verona.

Gennaro Gattuso claimed his first win as Milan's boss thanks to Bonaventura's double against Bologna last time out, and the 28-year-old put in an inspired first-half display on Wednesday.

Having been integral to Suso's somewhat fortuitous 22nd-minute opener, Bonaventura again showed his quality with a wonderful assist for Alessio Romagnoli on the half-hour.

With only a goal missing from his glittering performance, Bonaventura was given a standing ovation upon his substitution just before the hour - Patrick Cutrone's header having all but wrapped up the win four minutes earlier.

Milan had several opportunities to add gloss to the victory late on - but Luca Antonelli and Franck Kessie both failed to hit the target when one-on-one with Marco Silvestri and Lucas Biglia hit the bar.

The hosts nevertheless secured a second successive win in confident fashion and will be in confident mood ahead of facing Verona again in Serie A this weekend.

Full-time! We are through to the quarterfinals! Ready for another !3-0 e siamo ai quarti! Ci attende il derby con l'! 3-0 December 13, 2017

Bonaventura was quick to set the tone for his performance - testing Verona's resolve early on with a curling strike that inched wide of Silvestri's goal.

Milan's opener also saw Bonaventura play a key role, though Silvestri should have done better.

Having made a clever run to get on the end of Suso's cross, Bonaventura just failed to make contact - but his run proved enough to distract Silvestri, who allowed the ball to creep inside the left-hand upright.

Bonaventura's guile and movement was proving too much for Verona, and only a fine double save from Silvestri prevented the playmaker doubling Milan's lead seven minutes later.

Milan did not have to wait much longer for a second, though, as, from another well-worked set-piece, Bonaventura volleyed a cross into the six-yard box that Romagnoli was on hand to tuck home.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was finally called into action on the stroke of half-time, the youngster getting down sharply to deny Moise Kean.

Milan's goalkeeper did not come close to stopping Verona's next effort and could only watch as a shot from half-time substitute Daniele Verde flew inches wide.

Any hopes of a second-half Verona fightback were swiftly ended, though, Suso turning provider with a sublime cross into Cutrone, whose header looped into the top-left corner.

Antonelli replaced Bonaventura soon after and the substitute would have made an immediate impact if he had kept his composure following good play from Andre Silva.

Kessie matched Antonelli's poor finishing with just over 15 minutes remaining, the midfielder hammering over from close-range before substitute Fabio Borini also went close.

Substitute Biglia struck the crossbar with a thunderous strike from range late on, but Milan's misses did little to dampen their spirits as they cruised to a well-earned triumph and a place in the last eight.