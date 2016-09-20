AC Milan are not reliant on Bacca, says Montella

Vincenzo Montella insists AC Milan are not dependent on Carlos Bacca, despite the forward firing his fifth goal of the season in a 2-0 home victory against Lazio.

Milan have won three games this season, with Bacca netting crucial strikes in each success to add to his 20 goals last term in all competitions.

However, after beating Lazio - the Colombian scoring a third in three games against the Rome club - Montella preferred to focus on the team's development.

"Bacca is doing great things, but the team is putting him in positions to do great things," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Milan goes both with and without Bacca. I'm happy when he does perform like tonight, but I'm also happy for the spirit of the group and also for those who did not play because there is active participation by all.

"Luiz Adriano, for example. He is playing very little and I'm sorry. However, we will need everyone [to do their part]. This evening, at the match, I really liked the group.

"Our best business in the market this summer was keeping Bacca, but also [Alessio] Romagnoli and other Milan players."

Victory for Milan lifted them into the top three after five games, Montella's side having nine points to their name.