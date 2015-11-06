AC Milan boss Mihajlovic has Champions League spot in his sights

AC Milan head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has Champions League qualification firmly in his sights ahead of his side's Serie A game against Atalanta at San Siro on Saturday.

Milan have made a dramatic improvement after a slow start to the season, winning three consecutive league matches to move up to sixth in the table.

Mihajlovic feels the Atalanta clash could be crucial in marking the turnaround in the Rossoneri's season, with the fixture coming just before the international break after a good run of results.

"We have done well to make up ground in the league table and we are now in a position in the table that we deserve," he said.

"We have deserved what we have got in these first 11 rounds of the season. Our objective is a top-three finish.

"Winning on Saturday could be the turning point for the team. However, let us take things one match a time. Then we have the international break and we will have the chance to rest up both physically and mentally."

Despite the improvement in Milan's form, Mihajlovic was reluctant to predict a Scudetto challenge, even though just six points separate the top seven sides with no title favourite emerging.

He added: "The goal is to get into the Champions League, though it won't be easy as there are a lot of strong teams.

"I have often lost a Scudetto while starting with a points advantage. Nobody is thinking about the Scudetto, but we will see what happens in the last month.

"This year there is not a single team to kill the league, it is better and more balanced compared to the other years and that is better fun for everyone."