AC Milan release De Jong

AC Milan have agreed to terminate midfielder Nigel de Jong's contract with the club.

Chief executive Adriano Galliani had previously confirmed that the Netherlands international, 31, was in talks with MLS side LA Galaxy, and the Serie A club's move clears the way for that switch to take place.

De Jong joined Milan from Manchester City in August 2012 and made a total of 79 league appearances.

He had only signed a new three-year contract with the club in June 2015, but played just five times in Serie A this season under new boss Sinisa Mihajlovic.

"AC Milan announces that Nigel De Jong's contract with the club has been mutually terminated," read the San Siro side's statement.

"AC Milan would like thank the Dutchman for his determination, commitment and professionalism with which he has played for the club during his days with the red and black colours.

"We wish him all the success possible and all the very best for the next stage of his career."