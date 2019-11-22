Adam Bogdan could start as Jack Ross’ Hibernian host Motherwell

New Hibernian boss Jack Ross could hand Adam Bogdan a second debut against Motherwell on Saturday after signing the former Liverpool goalkeeper this week.

Defender Darren McGregor (abdomen) is back in full training and nearing a return but will not be risked as Jack takes charge of the Leith outfit for the first time.

Club captain David Gray (knee) has started light training but also remains out.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson will have midfielder Liam Donnelly back from suspension.

Mark O’Hara could also be in contention after recovering from groin trouble but winger Christian Ilic is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

Long-term absentees David Devine (cheekbone), Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain unavailable.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Donnelly, O’Hara, Maguire, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Donnelly, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson.

Hibernian provisional squad: Bogdan, Stevenson, James, Porteous, Whittaker, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Slivka, Boyle, Marciano, Maxwell.