Adams insists Norwich will not overspend

Relegation from the Premier League last season has forced Norwich to take stock, with influential midfielder Robert Snodgrass having left for Hull City in order to bring in some transfer revenue.

Adams has recruited forward Kyle Lafferty and midfielder Lewis Grabban ahead of the club's return to the Championship, though he saw reported target Ross McCormack move to Fulham in a big-money deal on Tuesday.

But Adams, who replaced Chris Hughton in April, is adamant the club will not be caught up in a transfer frenzy.

"The danger is the whole thing gets inflated and clubs have got to be sensible," he told The Eastern Daily Press.

"If you go into the market and pay over the odds then you are asking for a bit of trouble in my view.

"Of course as a selling club you want to get the best price and buy at the best price because it is about good business and you are trying to balance the books.

"The big money is always in the Premier League and we are not in the Premier League now, we are in the Championship and we have got to arrange our business if you like accordingly.

"It would be lovely to be in that position again as a Premier League club next season."

Norwich open their Championship campaign against Wolves at Molineux on August 10.