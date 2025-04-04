Liverpool 'serious contenders' to sign budget Alexander Isak: report

Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Liverpool made just one signing last summer, it looks set to be a big summer of spending on Merseyside this year.

At the top of their shopping list looks to be a new striker, with their current options Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both underperforming and being linked with moves away from the club.

Even Luis Diaz, who has played a makeshift centre-forward role this season, hasn't hit heights initially promised and it looks to have forced Liverpool into the transfer market.

Budget Aleksander Isak alternative arise for Liverpool

Arne Slot puts his right arm around Darwin Nunez with disconsolate Liverpool players around him following Liverpool's penalty shoot out defeat to PSG in the Champions League

Arne Slot puts his arm around Darwin Nunez after the striker missed his penalty for Liverpool against PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

Links to Newcastle's Alexander Isak are rife, with Liverpool expected to be one of the clubs gunning for the Swedish strikers signature.

However signing Isak is not expected to be cheap, with rumours the Magpies will demand £150 million to depart with their talisman, meaning Liverpool may need to find an alternative if they are not willing to cough up that kind of cash.

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's second goal against Liverpool in the League Cup final in March 2025.

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's second goal against Liverpool in the League Cup final in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enter Jonathan David.

The Canadian striker currently plying his trade with Lille in Ligue 1 is out of contract this summer and according to the Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are now 'serious contenders' to bring him to the Premier League.

Arne Slot apparently views him as the perfect addition to his squad, with the article noting his 'pace, precision and ability to thrive in transition,' all key attributes to thrive in the Dutchman's system.

David has scored 23 goals across all competitions this season, including a goal at Anfield in the Champions League when the two sides met in January.

Chelsea target Jonathan David of Canada looks on during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Canada at De Kuip on June 6, 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)

Jonathan David is a Canadian international (Image credit: Getty Images)

For FourFourTwo, there aren't many more transfers this summer that make more sense.

Michael Edwards, Liverpool's chief executive of football, is know for his frugal approach to transfers meaning the fee suggested for Isak may prove to much for the Reds.

Therefore signing David, who has a market value of €45 million according to Transfermarkt, on a free transfer would represent excellent business.

