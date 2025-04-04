Liverpool 'serious contenders' to sign budget Alexander Isak: report
Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer window
After Liverpool made just one signing last summer, it looks set to be a big summer of spending on Merseyside this year.
At the top of their shopping list looks to be a new striker, with their current options Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both underperforming and being linked with moves away from the club.
Even Luis Diaz, who has played a makeshift centre-forward role this season, hasn't hit heights initially promised and it looks to have forced Liverpool into the transfer market.
Budget Aleksander Isak alternative arise for Liverpool
Links to Newcastle's Alexander Isak are rife, with Liverpool expected to be one of the clubs gunning for the Swedish strikers signature.
However signing Isak is not expected to be cheap, with rumours the Magpies will demand £150 million to depart with their talisman, meaning Liverpool may need to find an alternative if they are not willing to cough up that kind of cash.
Enter Jonathan David.
The Canadian striker currently plying his trade with Lille in Ligue 1 is out of contract this summer and according to the Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are now 'serious contenders' to bring him to the Premier League.
Arne Slot apparently views him as the perfect addition to his squad, with the article noting his 'pace, precision and ability to thrive in transition,' all key attributes to thrive in the Dutchman's system.
David has scored 23 goals across all competitions this season, including a goal at Anfield in the Champions League when the two sides met in January.
For FourFourTwo, there aren't many more transfers this summer that make more sense.
Michael Edwards, Liverpool's chief executive of football, is know for his frugal approach to transfers meaning the fee suggested for Isak may prove to much for the Reds.
Therefore signing David, who has a market value of €45 million according to Transfermarkt, on a free transfer would represent excellent business.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
