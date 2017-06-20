Adarabioyo signs new Manchester City deal

Tosin Adarabioyo has signed a new contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 19-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the month and initial reports suggested he could move on in order to get regular first-team football elsewhere.

But Adarabioyo has now opted to stay at the Etihad Stadium after all, signing a four-year deal.

The centre-back came through the ranks of the City youth academy and made his senior debut in the FA Cup clash with Chelsea in February 2016.

He has since gone on to make four appearances in all competitions for City and will be looking to build on that in 2017-18.

"I want to get myself into the first team and play as many games as I can," the youngster stated.

"We have a talented and very good group of players so you just have to keep working hard, play as many games as you can and when the opportunity comes I have to take it.

"Since I was a young kid I have dreamed of playing for the City first team and being captain of this club so hopefully I can go on and do that."