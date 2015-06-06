Adebayor: I am not moving to Turkey

Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor rubbished reports he will move to Turkey, distancing himself from a man purporting to be his agent.

The Turkish media has been quoting Mehdi Isik this week, with the man claiming Didier Drogba's experience with Galatasaray had convinced Adebayor to swap the Premier League for Turkey's Super Lig.

But Adebayor denied any interest in leaving Tottenham on Friday.

"For the record I have seen some articles regarding a transfer to teams in Turkey," he wrote on Twitter.

"I can confirm I have never heard of Mehdi Isik who has said he is my agent and have never discussed any move to Turkey.

"I am very happy with Tottenham and look forward2the next season with them."

Adebayor has struggled for game time at different periods throughout the past few seasons, with the 31-year-old forward having only appeared 13 times for Tottenham in the 2014-15 Premier League, starting nine times for two goals.

Drogba played one-and-a-half seasons for Galatasaray starting in February 2013, scoring 15 goals in 37 league appearances before returning to Chelsea prior to the recently completed campaign.