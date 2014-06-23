Adebayor optimistic of Spurs improvement

Tottenham endured an inconsistent 2013-14 and eventually secured a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League under the stewardship of Tim Sherwood, who replaced Andre Villas-Boas in December.

Sherwood's tenure proved to be brief, the 45-year-old leaving the post last month amid speculation he would be replaced after failing to deliver UEFA Champions League football to White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino has subsequently taken the reins and striker Adebayor is confident the north London club can look forward with positivity if Tottenham tighten up at the beginning of games.

"It's got to be positive," he said.

"This season we've had to dig deep. It's been a strange season, where we've started games poorly and gone 1-0 down in a few seconds against teams like (Manchester) City, Liverpool and West Brom.

"There were a lot of incidents of that. We gave away a lot of goals, but I don't think that will happen again next season.

"A lot of the lads will have a season under their belts and now have more experience.

"We are improving as a team and starting to control games. Next season can only be better."