Adebayor out of hospital after bout of malaria

The Togo international was ruled out of the Premier League club's pre-season tour to North America on Sunday because of a mild case of the virus.

But Tottenham announced on Monday that Adebayor had been allowed to leave hospital and would be allowed to rest for a minimum of a week.

"We're pleased to report that Emmanuel Adebayor has been released from hospital after being admitted on Saturday with a mild bout of malaria," they tweeted.

"The striker will now rest for a minimum of seven days before making a return to training and will continue to be assessed."

Tottenham have three friendlies against MLS sides in the space of a week, beginning versus the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Along with coming up against former player and current Seattle man Clint Dempsey, Tottenham will also meet former hero Jermain Defoe when they travel to Toronto.

Their final friendly of the tour will see them tackle the Chicago Fire on July 26.