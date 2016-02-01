Adebayor potentially Palace's best-ever player, says Pardew

Emmanuel Adebayor has the quality to become Crystal Palace's best-ever player, according to manager Alan Pardew.

The Togo striker has represented some of Europe's biggest clubs including Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City during a colourful career.

Adebayor had been a free agent since his release from Tottenham in September and Palace swooped to sign him on a performance-based deal last week.

Pardew has been thrilled with Adebayor's impact in training and expects him to become a fans' favourite, while also comparing him to ex-Palace star Mark Bright - a former team-mate of Pardew's at Selhurst Park.

"It's fantastic for the football club. He's really trained hard and well this week," Pardew said of Adebayor, who could make his debut in Tuesday's Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth.

"His quality, his contributions to training and his presence [have lifted the dressing room]. It's hard to put your finger on it. He looks terrific.

"If I was a Palace fan I'd be absolutely overjoyed because if we get him anywhere near his best, this player is of a level above most players to have ever played for this football club.

"You could argue that Brighty was our best striker and he can't even lace Ade's boots!"

Pardew also confirmed that midfielder Yohan Cabaye will have a fitness test on an ankle injury ahead of the Bournemouth game.