Adebayor quits Togo team

The 26-year-old, who was captain of the Togo team when their bus was ambushed at the African Nations Cup in January, killing two of its delegation, released a statement on Monday.

"Following the tragic events during January's African Nations Cup... I have made the very difficult decision to retire from international football," he told his Premier League club's website.

"I have weighed up my feelings in the weeks and months since the attack, and I am still haunted by the events which I witnessed on that horrible afternoon on the Togo team bus."

Togo withdrew from the tournament without kicking a ball following the attack and were subsequently banned from the next two Nations Cups by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

A Togolese assistant coach and a press officer died following the ambush in the northern Angolan province of Cabinda on Jan. 8 and prompted three days of national mourning.

"For nine years I have played for the Togo team and, despite the events in Angola, I have some very good memories of my international career," the 2008 African Player of the Year added.

"The people who were on that coach together will forever be joined by a special bond - we are all brothers. I will always have the team and the people of Togo close to my heart and wish them every success in the challenges that they will face in the future."

Adebayor made 38 appearances for Togo, who did not qualify for the World Cup in South Africa in June, scoring 16 goals.

