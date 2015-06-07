Adebayor removed from Togo squad

Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor has been removed from the Togo squad after failing to join up with the team on time.

Togo start their qualification campaign for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations against Liberia next Sunday.

But they will do so without Adebayor, Reims goalkeeper Kossi Agassa and Bastia attacking midfielder Floyd Ayite, who also showed up late.

"I have no problem with the players as individuals," coach Tom Saintfiet told BBC Sport.

"It's their choice not to come to the hotel, not to be part of the group, and that makes the choice for me very easy to say these players are now not able to be part of the national team.

"We ask only to be as one team together, to prepare us for these important game."

Saintfiet added that the trio had been missing for most of the past week as Togo prepare for Monday's friendly with Ghana.

He said: "Floyd Ayite and [Kossi] Agassa were only one time in training and Emmanuel [Adebayor] came twice, but for the rest of the time I never saw him.

"So I'm very sad about that because these three players were in my squad of 23, they are important players for the country and I was looking forward to working with them."