Adebayor will have to be patient, Villas-Boas says

The 29-year-old admitted he was despondent after failing to break into the starting XI at White Hart Lane this season.

Roberto Soldado has been Villas-Boas' preferred choice as a lone striker in Premier League matches this term, with Jermain Defoe being utilised for the club's UEFA Europa League campaign.

Despite seeing Tottenham draw a blank in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Everton, the Portuguese says Adebayor will have to prove his worth on the training ground.

"Obviously every player counts for us," he said.

"We have Defoe on eight goals, Soldado on six. Sometimes we start with a 4-4-2 (formation), then that can change to a 4-2-3-1 with one striker up front, so there is competition for places and you have to try and break your way into the team.

"No matter how hard you try the others are trying just as hard as you. So you have to be patient and wait for your opportunity whenever it arises. I think that is the nature of any top club in the country.

"You look at (Manchester) City who have four strikers. Two of them play, two of them sit (on the bench). It's no different for us, you have to wait for the opportunity."

Tottenham's stalemate at Goodison Park leaves the club fourth, but level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool who occupy second and third.

The London outfit will now turn their attention to the Europa League and a home encounter with Sheriff on Thursday.