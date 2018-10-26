Adelaide United 1 Newcastle Jets 1: Reds frustrated by penalty controversy

Adelaide United were aggrieved not to be awarded a stoppage-time penalty as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle Jets on Friday.

Newcastle goalkeeper Glen Moss missed an attempt to punch a cross clear and collided with George Blackwood, who jumped over Daniel Georgievski to try to connect.

Referee Shaun Evans awarded the Jets a free-kick rather than point to the spot, and a furious Michael Jakobsen and Georgievski were booked for going head to head in the aftermath.

Adelaide coach Marco Kurz was irate and received a yellow card for his protests on the sidelines, as both teams' wait for a first A-League win of the season continues.

Craig Goodwin hit the crossbar with the best attempt of the first half but Newcastle took the lead in the 52nd minute when Ronald Vargas steered Jason Hoffman's cross into the back of the net.

Goodwin boosted his hopes of an Australia call-up by heading home from Michael Marrone's cross in the 63rd minute, though Hoffman should have restored the Jets' advantage when he headed straight at Paul Izzo.

Adelaide were denied a chance to win it at the death when the official deemed Blackwood fouled Georgievski before being clattered by Moss and the spoils were shared.