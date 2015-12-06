Adelaide United 1 Perth Glory 0: First win of the season for hosts

Adelaide United picked up their first A-League win of the season thanks to an early goal from Pablo Sanchez in a 1-0 victory over Perth Glory.

In a match that saw kick-off at Coopers Stadium delayed by two and a half hours due to soaring temperatures, it was the Reds' reinstated players who made the difference.

Sanchez, who was named in the XI in place of the suspended Craig Goodwin, netted the decisive goal with just two minutes on the clock and was ably supported by Marcelo Carrusca, who was handed his first start in four matches.

An innocuous ball forward from Michael Marrone down the right channel was not dealt with by Antony Golec and Sanchez was on hand to take advantage. The Spaniard controlled the ball before calmly dinking it over the onrushing Ante Covic from five yards out to open the scoring.

Covic kept his side in the contest when a quick counter-attack from Adelaide saw Sergio Cirio weave his way towards goal. It looked for all money the Spaniard would double his side's advantage, but the Glory goalkeeper came up with a clutch save.

Marrone hit the crossbar with an overhit cross just short of the hour mark, but Adelaide held on and are now unbeaten in six A-League matches against the Glory.

The result lifts Adelaide above Central Coast Mariners and Perth, who now sit bottom.