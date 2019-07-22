RB Leipzig to complete £22.5 deal for Everton winger Ademola Lookman

The Mail Online reports that the Bundesliga club have agreed a deal worth £22.5 million for the 21-year-old winger.

The deal is structured with an up-front fee of £18m plus £4.5m in add-ons.

Leipzig have been keen on bringing the youngster back to the club since he impressed on loan there in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign.

Lookman made 21 appearances in the Premier League for Everton last season, but only three of those came in one of Marco Silva's starting XIs.

The young wide man will undergo a medical with the Bundesliga club at the start of this week before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Now read...

DONE DEALS 7 intriguing transfers that have gone under the radar this summer

TRANSFERS Is there any point of handing in a transfer request? FourFourTwo investigates





