One TikTok user has found an incredible hidden secret in the World Cup ball

By Mark White
Surely it's too much of a coincidence for Adidas to have made with the new World Cup ball?

One TikTok user has found an incredible hidden secret in the World Cup ball: A detailed view of the Adidas Al Rihla official match ball prior to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Group B match between Nigeria and Chile at Kalinga Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, India.
(Image credit: Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

We've often wondered what the hell Adidas has hidden in the official World Cup ball.

Most (in)famously, the Jabulani sphere from the 2010 World Cup swerved so violently in midair that we weren't sure if there was some kind of wacky technology or rubber casing that made it so unpredictable. Well, at least the Al Rihla ball is a what-you-see match ball. Right? 

Sort of. Ball expert Jon Paul is well known across the internet for making his own – and in deconstructing the brand new World Cup ball, he's stumbled upon one hell of a coincidence. This one is verging on conspiracy territory…

The Adidas Al Rihla World Cup ball is made up of Adidas logos

So Adidas might have changed their logo to a textless design recently – but our memories aren't that short.

Back in the day, the German brand sported a Trefoil crest on their football shirts. That was dropped for the Three Stripes logo but if you're into your clothes, you may have noticed the Trefoil still gets onto tracksuits, trainers and all sorts. 

Well, as Jon Paul noticed in one video, look what happens when you cut three panels from the Al Rihla ball…

Adidas ball

Is that… the Adidas Trefoil logo? (Image credit: Jon Paul's Balls)

So even though Adi have altered their logo, it looks like you can still see the old one within the ball itself. 

It's a classic outline and one that's pretty obvious when you see it. Consider too that the Trefoil logos are all converging around a triangle… which looks like the latest logo.

Brazuca match balls for the FIFA World Cup 2014 lie in a rack in front of the adidas logo on December 6, 2013 in Scheinfeld near Herzogenaurach, Germany. Brazuca is the Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 2014 Brazil.

That classic Adidas Trefoil design… and some Brazuca balls from 2014 (Image credit: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images for adidas)

No word yet from Adidas as to whether this was deliberate. It seems a little too much of a coincidence, though, don't you think?

