Adidas is changing its logo – here's what it means for football
By Mark White published
Adidas are tweaking the iconic three stripes and football equipment is set to look different as a result
Adidas are one of the most recognisable brands in the world – but they're set to update their unmistakable logo for football.
The current Adi emblem, of three stripes looking a little like a mountain range, was first brought in back in 1991. Prior to that, the German manufacturer were known for the 'trifoil' logo, that still adorns a lot of their products.
The 'trifoil' was the first to introduce the three stripes – and this is the direction that the brand is set to move in with their latest tweak.
Adidas renovará su logo el 1 de abril de 2020 gracias al apple pic.twitter.com/UEsaU0KG00March 12, 2022
The new logo has leaked on the internet and is now used by the Adidas app, with the company ditching the word "Adidas" that accompanies the three stripes. These stripes are a little closer to one another, too, though not noticeably.
It's thought that this new insignia will be used on football shirts and with leaked images of the official 2022 Qatar World Cup leaking as well, the newer logo is starting to appear in plenty of teased images. Some have speculated that 2022/23 will be the last season with the old logo.
Adidas currently make the kits for dozens of sides in world football, with their biggest five clients being Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The likes of Ajax, Boca Juniors, Celtic and Leicester City also have their shirts made by the company.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
