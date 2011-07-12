Adler to undergo knee surgery
By app
BERLIN - Bayer Leverkusen and Germany goalkeeper Rene Adler will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday and faces a race against time to be fit for the start of the new season when it kicks off next month, the club said on Tuesday.
Adler picked up the tendon injury during a friendly against Austria's Red Bull Salzburg on July 3 and last season's Bundesliga runners-up did not say how long they expected the player to be sidelined for.
"In order to have a problem-free season, surgery is unfortunately inevitable," the 26-year-old German number two said on the club website.
"That is a hard blow for us," Leverkusen Sports Director Rudi Voller added. "We will have to wait for the operation and then hope he comes back quickly."
