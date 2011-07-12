Adler to undergo knee surgery

Adler picked up the tendon injury during a friendly against Austria's Red Bull Salzburg on July 3 and last season's Bundesliga runners-up did not say how long they expected the player to be sidelined for.

"In order to have a problem-free season, surgery is unfortunately inevitable," the 26-year-old German number two said on the club website.

"That is a hard blow for us," Leverkusen Sports Director Rudi Voller added. "We will have to wait for the operation and then hope he comes back quickly."