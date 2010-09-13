Adriano fit for Roma's Bayern trip
By app
ROME - AS Roma striker Adriano has been called up for Wednesday's Champions League Group E opener at Bayern Munich after recovering quicker than expected from a hamstring problem.
The Brazilian, a former Inter Milan forward who returned to Italy from Flamengo in the close season, has not played this term but was included on the squad list issued by the Roman club on Monday alongside Francesco Totti, who has a minor virus.
However, defender Philippe Mexes, midfielder Rodrigo Taddei and forward Mirko Vucinic will not make the trip to last term's Champions League runners-up because of injury.
Left back John Arne Riise took a bang on the head while away with Norway and is also not fit.
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri will be looking for a quick reaction from his players after they were crushed 5-1 at Cagliari in their second Serie A game of the season on Saturday.
