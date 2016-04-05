Aduriz: Spain are Euro 2016 favourites

Spain international Aritz Aduriz said his country should remain the favourite to take out Euro 2016 in France later this year.

Defending European champions Spain will be hungry to bounce back from a poor defence of their World Cup crown in Brazil in 2014 where they exited the tournament at the group stage.

Results have been less than impressive, too, with Spain struggling to a goalless draw against Romania after fighting to a 1-1 draw in Italy in their latest round of friendlies in March.

Spain are chasing a third-straight European Championship and Aduriz believes they will be the best team at the tournament, starting in June, backed up by big-game experience.

"Today, the best team is the one with the most options. Spain is favourite because they are the reigning champion and because they have shown that they are able to compete with the best," he told Sportium News.

"Spain has been the dominant force in recent years. They have earned that credit."

The 35-year-old Athletic Bilbao striker has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season, which he described as the best of his long career, adding to the 26 he scored last term.

Despite his age, his goalscoring exploits earned him selection in Vincent Del Bosque's squad last month, where he managed to score his first goal in the draw against Italy.

"I try to do my best work. I'd love to go [to Euro 2016], but the decision is not in my hands, he added.

"I'm under no illusions. There is still a long time until June.

"Before then, I have some nice challenges with Athletic."