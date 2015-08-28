Advocaat confident of more signings, but De Guzman not among them

Dick Advocaat is still looking to add to his Sunderland squad before the transfer window closes, but he has revealed that Jonathan de Guzman will not be among the new recruits.

Sunderland confirmed the signing of Ola Toivonen on Friday - the midfielder arriving on loan from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Advocaat is delighted to have secured the Swede, who he managed during his second spell at PSV, and he revealed that the 29-year-old's transfer may not be the club's last piece of business before the window closes.

However, De Guzman - heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light from Napoli - is no longer on their radar after talks over the Netherlands international came to nothing.

"I'm very happy with the signing [of Toivonen], and we're still working on one or two other players, but we'll see what happens next week," said Advocaat. "He is a really good player with a good touch and finish who will give options behind the striker.

"We were looking at that area but now we know [Jonathan] de Guzman won't happen. That's the reason we've brought in Toivonen.

"I want to maybe improve defence and up front, but in the last games of last season the defence was brilliant and I think they will get back to that level so I want to give them that chance."